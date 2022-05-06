Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
