Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Statesville, NC
