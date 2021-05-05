 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert