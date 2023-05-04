Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …