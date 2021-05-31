Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Statesville, NC
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
