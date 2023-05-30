Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.