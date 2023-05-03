Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.