Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.