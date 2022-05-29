Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.