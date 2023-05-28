Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Statesville, NC
