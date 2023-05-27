Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today'…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshin…