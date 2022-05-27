The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally he…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is…