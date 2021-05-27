The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the making…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a ho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…