Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.