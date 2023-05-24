Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.