Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC

May. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

