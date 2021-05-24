Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a ho…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesvill…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…