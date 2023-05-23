Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Statesville, NC
