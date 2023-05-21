Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today…