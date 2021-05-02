Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville …
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will …
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drast…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is fo…