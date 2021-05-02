 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

