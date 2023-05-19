Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Statesville, NC
