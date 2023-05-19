Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.