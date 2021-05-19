The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and var…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people wil…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% ch…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is sh…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.