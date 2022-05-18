Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
