Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and var…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect …
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% ch…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…