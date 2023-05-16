The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house with…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …