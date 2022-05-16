Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. M…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chan…