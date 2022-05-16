Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Statesville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

