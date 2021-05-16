Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect …
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and var…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…