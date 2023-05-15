Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Statesville, NC
