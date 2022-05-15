Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.