Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.