Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Statesville, NC
