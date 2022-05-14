The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Mond…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempera…