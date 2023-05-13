The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 36% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…