Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.