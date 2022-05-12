Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.