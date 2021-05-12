Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.