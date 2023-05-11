The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Statesville, NC
