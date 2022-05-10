 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

