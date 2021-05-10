Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.