Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC
