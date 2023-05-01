Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Statesville, NC
