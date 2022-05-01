Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be war…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. W…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degr…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in State…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.