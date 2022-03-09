Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
