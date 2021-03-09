The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast cal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds li…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 6…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tom…