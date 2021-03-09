 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

