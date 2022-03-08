Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC
