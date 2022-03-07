Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC
