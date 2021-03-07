Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.