Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
