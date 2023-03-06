Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Statesville, NC
