It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC
