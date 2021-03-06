 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

