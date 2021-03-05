Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We wi…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50'…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild …
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …