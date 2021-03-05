Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.